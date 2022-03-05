Court Orders Release Of Hanifa’s Self-Confessed Killer’s Wife

Published:





A Kano magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of Jamila, wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, self-confessed killer of 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

The woman, who was accused of conspiring with her husband to kidnap and subsequently murder the minor, was set free, on Friday.

Jamila had stated her innocence when she testified against her husband at a Kano High Court on Thursday.

Earlier, state counsel, Barrister Lamido Soron Dinki, prayed the court to look into the testimony given by the woman.

Jamila had before a Kano High Court testified and narrated her version and knowledge of the case involving Hanifa from the day the little girl was brought to her to the day she was taken out of her home by her husband.

