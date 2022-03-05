LASG Seals Event Centre Where Petrol Was Served As Souvenir ( Pictures)

Published:

Rapid Response Squad (RRS) working in conjunction with Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed Havilah Events Centre, Victoria Island for hosting a party during which litres of premium motor spirit (Petrol) in jerry can were given out as souvenirs.





Two officials of the centre were arrested today while Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed that all those involved be arrested.

The arrest was on the directive of the Lagos State Government that the centre be sealed and all parties involved arrested.

The party was held by one Mrs Chidinma Ogbolu









