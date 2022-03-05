Comedienne Princess Was My Ex Girlfriend,Actor Baba Ijesha Tells Court

Published:

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha was at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja on Friday for continuation of defense.





He narrated how he was invited by the complainant Princess, to come and act a script of the video that went Viral.





While narrating his own part of the story to the court, he mentioned that comedienne Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, was his ex-lover and friend.





According to the defendant, he was acting on instructions given to him by princess because she was also a director.





The actor testified as to the second defence witness at his trial for the alleged defilement of the 14-year-old minor reported to be a foster daughter of Princess.





Led in evidence by defence counsel, Dada Awosika (SAN), Baba Ijesha described the nature of the relationship he allegedly had with Princess.





Baba Ijesha narrated to the court how he had met the comedienne.





He said he received a phone call from Princess while he was having one of his Tuesday programs on LTV 8 and Radio Lagos.





“She said she was my number one fan and she asked me to promote her on my programme. That is how we started.





“She told me she wanted to join the Yoruba section because the English section is bad, Ali Baba is bad, Buchi is bad. She also asked me to introduce her to my producer and also to promote her on my program,” he said.





He added that the first movie that he promoted Princess on was 'Ponle'.





The defendant said that in the course of the relationship, he met Princess’s mother who happened to be his name sake 'Olanrewaju' and she gave him her nickname which is “Mama Larry”.





He said that Princess’s mother advised him to take care of her daughter and that though her daughter was stubborn, he could handle her.





“I promised to promote her, I cannot allow anything to affect her career, I cannot hurt a woman, I’ve never done it in my life,” he said.





Narrating what transpired in 2014, the day he allegedly sexually molested Ibukun, Princess’s foster daughter with a car key, he said that in October 2014, a day after he returned from visiting his wife in the United Kingdom, he received a phone call from Princess.





He said the comedienne informed him that she was battling ill-health and needed some fruits.





According to him, he bought some fruits and took to her house.





“Immediately I opened the door to her house, I saw her half-naked and I told her that I was outside, your fruit is inside the car.





“Few minutes after, the young girl Ibukun, (Princess’s foster daughter) came to pick the fruits from the car; she even met some area boys asking me for money. I gave her the fruits and she left,” he said.





"After that our cordial relationship started. At that time, I was hosting a program strictly meant for children titled 'Ewe Iwoyi'. I was the script writer and producer."





On 17th of April, 2022 according to Baba Ijesha, he received a text messag from Princess via WhatsApp that they should meet.





He added that on 19th April, 2022, he got another message from Princess saying she wanted to start her production and that she wanted him to play the sub-lead in the Skit.





"After then, I sent her a message and I said, "Hello mummy wa, are we still meeting today?". She called and said "Yes now, everybody is waiting for you."





Under cross-examination by the Lagos State Director of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Dr Jide Martins, the defendant denied defiling the minor with his car key during a visit to her foster mother’s home in 2014.





He, however, admitted knowing the child since she was seven years old, adding that he had visited Princess’ home seven years ago.





“Princess is not my benefactor, she is the one who benefitted from me,” he said.





“We were dating, my lord; she always slept in my room. We slept together, I touched her, she touched me, she kissed me and I kissed her,” he said.





Baba Ijesha, who at a point broke down in tears during the cross-examination, said that the evidence he gave in court in his defence was not an afterthought.





He described Princess as a jilted lover, saying that much evidence existed to show that he and Princess were in a relationship, though such evidence was not tendered in court.





Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until March 11 for the continuation of defence.





Baba Ijesha faces a six-count charge bordering on the indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

