Breaking Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes Around MFM’s Prayer City On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway ( Video)

Many passengers are feared dead in multiple crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The incident involved two vehicles and a fuel tanker which went up in flames around the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM) Prayer City.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway is notorious for road crashes as it had claimed not less than 30 lives this year.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ogun Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed Thursday’s crash in a terse statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She said “A multiple crash involving a Tanker and two other vehicles just occurred around mountain of fire church on the outward section of the LAGOS-IBADAN Expressway.

“There is an outbreak of fire at the scene. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and remain calm until the fire is extinguished.”

Latest report reaching CKN News have it that the fire service is now on ground while effort is on the clear the vehicles

