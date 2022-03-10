All Markets To Close In Ibadan On Friday Over Olubadan Installation

Published:

OLUBADAN INSTALLATIONS BABALOJA-GENERAL DECLARE ALL MARKETS IN IBADAN SHOULD BE CLOSED IN HONOR OF NEW MONARCH ON FRIDAY.





Babaloja-General of Oyo State Alh Chief Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo (Alh Y K Abass) has declare that all markets in Ibadan must closed to honor the new Olubadan & Ibadanland in General.





Alh Y K Abass congratulate new Olubadan of Ibadanland, "said On behalf of all Trader's, Artisans and Technicians in Oyo State, I Alh Chief Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo (Alh Y K Abass) congratulate His Imperial Majesty Oba Senator (Dr) Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Aliiwo (Ali Okunmade II) as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.





Babaloja-General congratulate all the Son's and Daughter's of Ibadanland and their Neighbors, Babaloja-General pray to God Almighty Allah for Peace, Progress, and Harmony in Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.





Babaloja-General appeals to all Leaders most Trader's, Artisans, and Technicians in Oyo State to be unite for the progress of the followers in the State.





Babaloja-General thanks the Government of Oyo State led by His Excellency Engr Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde. The Executive Governor of Oyo State and all Cabinets member's The Royal Father's in Oyo State. The Olubadan-in-Council, the High Chief in Ibadanland, the Mogaji's, the Baale's etc.





Alh Y K Abass thanks the Aare Musulumi of Yoruba land Edo & Delta Alh Chief Dr Dawood Makanjuola Akinola, the Islamic Leaders, the Christian Leaders, the Traditional Leaders, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigene. The Oyo State Market Leaders, the Babaloja's Iyaloja's,, Babalaje's, Iyalaje's of Various market in Ibadan land and Oyo State in general.





Babaloja-General wa se ni adura wipe asiko Oba tuntun yio gbe wa ni ile Ibadan, Ipinle Oyo lapapo, wipe eku yio ma ke bi eku, Eye yio ma ke bi eye, Omo eniyan yio ma fohun bi Omo eniyan. Aase yio pe lenu Oba wa. Aamin Aase.





Egbe Oloja Atajere

Apamowo Owo

Atajere Oja.





Ibadan A gbe wa ooo.





Prince Adeyemi Ojo

Personal Assistant on Media and Strategy to the Babaloja-General of Oyo State.

Alh Chief Asiwaju Yekini Abass Oladapo

(Alh Y K Abass).

Share This