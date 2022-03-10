NFF ANNOUNCE DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC OFFICIAL TICKETING PARTNER, TO OFFER FANS 3000 FREE TICKETS

Published:

THE NIGERIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION TODAY ANNOUNCED DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC EXCLUSIVE TICKETING PARTNER FOR THE SUPER EAGLES MARCH 29TH SHOWCASE WORLD CUP QUALIFIER PLAY-OFF, RETURN LEG NIGERIA VS GHANA PLAYED AT MKO ABIOLA STADIUM, ABUJA AT 6PM.





COMMENTING ON THE DEVELOPMENT THE GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE NIGERIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION SAID “SINCE INCEPTION OF THE OPERATIONS OF DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC, THE COMPANY HAS CONSISTENTLY SHOWN REMARKABLE LOVE AND SUPPORT FOR THE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT OF NIGERIAN FOOTBALL.





THE TICKETING RIGHTS AWARDED TO DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC TODAY IS A REFLECTION OF OUR CONFIDENCE IN THE ORGANIZATION TO RAISE THE PROFILE OF THE GAME AND FILL THE STADIUM WITH PASSIONATE FANS GIVING THE SUPER EAGLES THEIR FINAL PUSH TOWARDS QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP.”





REACTING TO THE GENERAL SECRETARY, GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR TONY AKIOTU SAID “THE SUPER EAGLES NEED ALL THE SUPPORT THEY CAN GET. GETTING FANS TO THE STADIUM EARLY, BUILDING UP THEIR EXCITEMENT AND ANTICIPATION AND FINALLY UNLEASHING ALL THEIR ENERGY IN SUPPORT OF THE SUPER EAGLES IS OUR OVERRIDING PRIMARY OBJECTIVE.





THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THE SUPER EAGLES WILL PLAY IN ABUJA IN NEARLY A DECADE AND THERE IS AN ENTIRE GENERATION OF SUPER EAGLES FANS IN THE FCT WHOM HAVE ONLY HAD ACCESS TO WATCH THEIR HEROES ON TELEVISION AS THEY PLY THEIR TRADE ABROAD. WE THINK WITH THE RENOVATION OF THE PITCH AND SCORE BOARDS AT THE MKO MOSHOOD ABIOLA NATIONAL STADIUM, ABUJA IS FINALLY READY TO WELCOME THE SUPER EAGLES AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL BACK HOME.





WE LOOK FORWARD TO DRUMMING UP SUPPORT FOR THE SUPER EAGLES AS WE PLAY OUR FINAL WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION MATCH IN ABUJA.





DAAR Communications PLC Chairman Raymond Dokpesi Jnr today also announced that Super Eagles fans will be offered a substantial number of free tickets for the showcase World Cup Qualifier Play-Off return leg Nigeria vs Ghana played at MKO Abuja Stadium, Abuja at 6PM.





The gesture is targeted at rewarding fans and sponsors of the Nigerian Football Federation for their support of the Super Eagles throughout our Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign.





Commenting on this initiative, Group Managing Director, Chief Tony Akiotu said “After two years of qualifications, Nigeria’s place at the Qatar World Cup finally comes down to this playoff finale. The fans are the lifeblood of the game and we must ensure that our most loyal and passionate supporters are live in the stadium where their voice and support for the Super Eagles can make all the difference in our quest to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.”





Managing Director of Africa Independent Television, Dr Oluwatosin Dokpesi added “we thought it would be a nice way to recognize how fans and sponsors have managed to support the Super Eagles and live their passions building meaningful relationships and sharing unforgettable moments supporting our National team.”





DAAR has revealed three categories of tickets will be sold for the game: Regular, VIP and VVIP. With pricing for regular tickets starting at N2000, VIP ticket pricing starting at N10,000 and VVIP pricing on application, approximately 1/3 of available tickets are reserved for sponsors of the NFF and media clients of DAAR Communications PLC.





On allocation of tickets between the various categories, Executive Director Marketing & Sales Ms Faith Ikems noted “Due to COVID-19 protocols we are only allowed to sell 50% of the 60,000 capacity stadium. We will extend opportunities for sponsors of the NFF, media clients of DAAR communications PLC and our supporting partners to invite and reward their most loyal employees, distributors and clients with free tickets to the only venue to support the Super Eagles live. We will allocate 50% of remaining tickets offered for sale to the Regular ticket category whilst remaining tickets are shared between giveaways, promotions, Fundraising Charities, VIP, VVIP.





Meanwhile DAAR Communications PLC has appointed NairaBox it’s official Ticketing Technical Partner and Exclusive Online Agent for the March 29th showcase qualifier 2nd leg Nigeria vs Ghana played at the MKO Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja at 6pm.





NairaBox has established a strong and enviable track record as the foremost event ticket management company in Nigeria having managed ticketing at the biggest entertainment shows in Nigeria for the past five.





Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications PLC said “We are delighted to welcome NairaBox on board this project due to their unique experience and proven track record in delivering excellent fan experiences from the moment a ticket purchase is made to the moment fans access and navigate the venue.





We are taking our partnership with NairaBox one step further by offering AIT viewers the next level of comfort, ease and convenience buying their tickets via a QR (Quick Response) code directly from their television screens using their mobile phones.





By simply pointing your phone camera at your tv screen whenever the Nigeria vs Ghana promo is airing, you automatically receive a notification guiding you to our dedicated landing page on the NairaBox website. There you can view and learn all you need to know about ticket types, prices, privileges, COVID-19 protocols, prohibited items and getting there before you follow the navigations to buy your ticket with the simple click of a button.





Chairman, Raymond Dokpesi said “this morning DAAR Communications PLC signed an epochal ticketing rights agreement with the NFF which opens a new vista of opportunities for the creation of a spectacular football fan experience celebrating of our love for football, music, lifestyle and family.





This partnership with NairaBox is the first of many we will be announcing in the coming days to ensure a five star experience for anyone at any budget privileged with access to the only venue to experience Nigeria’s final World Cup qualifier playoff against Ghana live

