Breaking: DIG Joseph Egbunike That Headed Abba Kyari's Investigation Panel Slumps, Dies In Office

A deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, is dead.

Egbunike who hails from Onitsha, Anambra State, reportedly slumped and died in his office in Abuja in the late hours of Tuesday.

Until his death, Egbunike headed the Special Investigation Panel constituted by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, over money laundering allegations.





