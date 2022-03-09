Osun PDP Elects Two Guber Candidates

Published:

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is yet to subside as as two candidates – Senator Ademola Adeleke and Prince Dotun Babayemi – are laying claim to the opposition’s party ticket, having being elected in separate primary elections in Osogbo, the state capital.

While one primary election took place at the Osogbo City Stadium, aggrieved members held a parallel Governorship election at WOCDIF Event Center.

The exercise at the stadium was supervised by a committee from the national secretariat of the party led by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa state, Mr Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo, but the one at the WOCDIF event center was not supervised by the committee.

Six aspirants, including Mr Ademola Adeleke, Prince Dotun Babayemi, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Mr Dele Adeleke, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, and Mr Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya were on the race for the PDP ticket and the Mohammed Adoke-led screening committee from the PDP National Secretariat cleared all of them for the contest.





However, four aspirants, Ogunbiyi, Dele, Omirin and Akinbade opted out.





The members of the party at the stadium are supporters of Adeleke while those supporting Babayemi were at the parallel primary.

The former Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Deputy Governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, PDP leaders, Chiefs Shuaib Oyedokun, Olu Alabi, Tajudeen Oladipo were among top PDP members at the parallel primary election while other party leaders including Professor Wale Oladipo, Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa and Prince Diran Odeyemi were at the primary election holding at the City Stadium.

At the end of the parallel Governorship primary election at WOCDIF event center, Babayemi was declared winner by the returning officer, Mr. Adelani Ajanaku, and the flag of the party was handed over to him.





Senator Adeleke was declared the winner of the primary election held at the City Stadium which was supervised by officials of the party from PDP national secretariat

