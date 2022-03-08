Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Breaking : PDP Announces Names Of New Governor And Deputy Governor For Ebonyi State

Published: March 08, 2022


Following the removal of Governor Dave Umahi & his Deputy Mr. Igwe of Ebonyi state by the Federal High Court in Abuja, and in line with the Order of the court, the PDP has submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwe & Mr. Fred Udogwu as the new Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State respectively.

This was announced this evening at a world press conference addressed by the National Chairman of PDP Senator Ayu

More details later 


