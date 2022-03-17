Breaking: Buni Disbands Bello’s Convention Subcommittees

Published:









The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni has disbanded the convention subcommittees for the March 26 national convention put in place by Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello.





Buni in a statement issued Thursday reassured members and stakeholders of the party, as well as Nigerians in general, that the governing party was crisis-free.

Buni and the National Secretary of CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, had regained control of the party Wednesday as Chairman and Secretary of the Central Planning Committee of the convention respectively following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the disbanded subconmittees constituted by Bello when he acted as chairman last week, Buni and Akpanudoedehe’s names were conspicuously missing.

With the latest development, the subcommittees earlier constituted by Buni will now take charge of preparations for the convention.

Buni’s statement read: “The Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairmanship of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, makes this press release to clarify the events of last week and reassure the membership and stakeholders of the Party, as well as the Nigerian people in general, that the Governing party is crisis-free, strong and remains united in giving the country the transformative leadership and good governance which she promised them.





As approved by the Chairman, H E. (Gov.) Mai Mala Buni, please find below the list of Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen and Secretaries of the various sub-committees for the 2022 APC National Convention (as earlier published).”

The Secretariat Committee will now be chaired by Mr. Abdulahi Gasua, while Mr. Dare Oketade will serve as Secretary.

The Screening Committee would be headed by Gov. Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara state, while the Screening Appeal Committee would be headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

Buni has also appointed Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state as the Elections/Planning Committee Chairman, while the Elections Appeal Committee is chaired by Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari.

The Media Committee is now chaired by the Governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu as Chairman and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as his Deputy.

The Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, heads the Legal Committee, Chief Niyi Akintola would serve as the Deputy and Juliet Ibekaku would serve as the Secretary.

The Accommodation Committee is headed by the Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, while the Venue/Accommodation/Site Supervisory Committee is chaired by the Governor of Ebonyi state Dave Umahi.





