Breaking : Gov Obiano's Wife Slaps Bianca Ojukwu At Soludo's Inauguration

Published:

The tales of the unexpected and what many have described as the absurd today when the wife of outgoing Governor of Anambra State Ebelechukwu Obiano slapped Amb Mrs Bianca Ojukwu





The incident which took most of the guests at the event by surprised when the outgoing first lady who just arrived the venue walked to where the wife of former Biafran warlord Late Emeka Ojukwu and lands her hot slaps





CKN NEWS could not ascertain why she did that but there have been no love lost between Bianca and Gov Obiano

Security agents stopped a fuming Bianca from replying the slap as Ebele walked away from the venue of the Inauguration immediately

But aides to the former first lady said it was Bianca that slapped the first lady and not the other way round





Picture: From the scene of the incident

