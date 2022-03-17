Update :It Was Bianca That Slapped Mrs Obiano...Aides

Published:

Some aides to former Anambra State First lady Ebele Obiano have refuted the story that she slapped Mrs Bianca Ojukwu

According to them Bianca was actually the aggressor

Some of them who spoke to CKN News gave a narration of what happened

According to them the fight started when Mrs Obiano who came late to the occasion was going round to greet the dignitaries. On getting to where Bianca sat, she said. "Bianca so you are here, I thought you said you will never attend any APGA event again."





Bianca got provoked by the remark, stood up and slapped Mrs Obiano

She also dragged her wig off her head.

They were thereafter separated by security men

This action caused disruption to the oath of office being taken by Prof Charles Soludo who signing some documents.









