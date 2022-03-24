Bola Tinubu Donates N1bn Centre To LASU

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated a centre to the Lagos State University (LASU).

The centre is worth N1 billion, CKN NEWS learnt

Vice Chancellor Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Tunji-Bello, announced the donation at LASU's 25th Convocation Lecture on Thursday.

The lecture was delivered by Lagos deputy governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat on Tinubu's behalf.

Tinubu, who hasn't ceased to be in the news since declaring that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his 2023 ambition, was unavoidable absent, officials said.

