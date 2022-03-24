Peter Obi Formally Declares To Run For President In 2023 ( Video)

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

Mr Obi made his intentions public during a visit to Anambra Traditional rulers on Thursday in Awka





“My job here is simple, to inform you people as my own fathers that I’ll be aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria,” Mr Obi said.





Mr Obi’s declaration comes a day after Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar declared to run for president ahead of 2023 Presidential elections.

Both Messrs Obi and Abubakar would be vying for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

