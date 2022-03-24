APC National Convention: Oyeyemi Asks Officers To Cooperate With Other Agencies To Free Traffic

Published:

As part of preparations towards ensuring free flow of traffic to and from the venue of the forthcoming All Progressive Congress (APC) national convention scheduled to hold on Saturday, 26 March, 2022; the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered operatives to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to ensure hitch free vehicular movement.









In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Operatives drafted to cover the national convention have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness around the cordoned areas.









To ensure that the Corps plays effective role to make traffic flow seamless, the Corps Marshal also directed the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of the Department of Operations to activate the deployment of 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, bikes, and ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the convention





He warned the personnel deployed to play active role in the democratic exercise and exhibit the highest sense of professionalism, ingenuity, and avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.









While reading out the marching order to the personnel, the Corps Marshal wished the ruling party a peaceful, free and fair convention.

