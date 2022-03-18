18-Year-Old Kills Elder Brother In Bauchi For Wearing His Shorts

Published:

An 18-year-old young man in Bauchi on Friday allegedly killed his elder brother following a domestic argument between them.

The young man, Abdulrahman Sulaiman, allegedly stabbed his elder brother for taking his shorts and wearing them, thereby irking him (younger brother) as narrated by neighbours of the family who reside around Games Village area of Bauchi metropolis.

Reports had it that all efforts by both parents and others to pacify the enraged young man proved difficult as he refused to be pacified. Rather he took a sharp knife and stabbed his unsuspecting elder brother.





The elder brother was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi where he was confirmed dead after losing so much blood from the wound.





It was reported that their father fainted on hearing of the incident and had to be revived by sympathisers who thronged the house on hearing of the unfortunate incident.





Meanwhile, Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Sulaimanover the incident.





The arrest was confirmed by State Police Commissioner Umar Sanda, while speaking to journalists at the NUJ Press Centre when he paid a familiarisation visit to the leadership of the NUJ.





