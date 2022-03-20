Sunday, 20 March 2022

Breaking : Picture Of Governor Willie Obiano In EFCC Custody As Video Surfaces On Social Media

Published: March 20, 2022


 A video of Willie Obiano drinking bottled water while in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has surfaced on social 

The 20 seconds video showed the ex governor in a  red shorts and brown T shirt with an unidentified person 

He was seen sipping water intermittently from a bottle 

The video has elicited several comments on social media 


One Ebuka Victor Ikeakor wrote: "No matter what, he deserves some level of respect. Why haven't they posted this manner of video for (Abba Kyari) ?"

Some believe EFCC officials released the video in order to humiliate the ex Governor 


