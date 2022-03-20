Deeper Life Pastor Hacked To Death, Corpse Dumped Inside Pit

Published:

Pastor Alimi Victor of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State has been hacked to death.

The deceased was said to be on his way home from a church service at Okaito area along Kabba-Okene road in Kogi, when his assailants struck.





It was learnt that the death of the pastor may not be unconnected with issues arising from a grant scheme that he allegedly got himself involved in.

The handlers of the scheme were said not have disbursed the grant to the beneficiaries.





Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the pastor, which occurred on March 10.





The Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO), SP Williams Aya, told Daily Trust that the body of the deceased was found in a pit along the route of his church, few days after he was declared missing.

He added that the command went after the suspects, and that intelligence has led to the arrest of three suspects.

According to him, the three suspects are already undergoing interrogation at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).





SP Aya added that the command would not disclose the identities of the suspects now as the police were still making efforts to track more persons.





Share This