Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa State has expressed doubts on former President Goodluck Jonathan being a member of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The former president was not at the convention of the PDP where Senator Iyorchia Ayu was elected National Chairman.

In a BBC interview where Lamido was asked if Jonathan is still a member of the PDP, the former governor said, “I doubt it; he has not been attending recent activities of our party.”

