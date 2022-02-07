Man Sells Son In Delta, Blames Poverty

Published:

A middle aged man (name withheld) of Oviri-Olo­mu community in Ughelli South Local government Area of Delta State has al­legedly sold his one month old twin child for an undis­closed amount of money due to poverty.

The incident which hap­pened recently threw the community into confusion as many thought the child was stolen.

According to the reports, it was alleged that the father of the child arranged with a strange woman whom he sold the child to after send­ing his wife on an errand.

One of the youth leaders, who pleaded anonymity, said the woman was earlier seen in the company of the father of the child which made people suspect him of being behind the crimi­nal act.

But findings later showed that the father of the child secretly arranged with the woman after he sent his wife on an errand to purchase some food items and imme­diately sold out the child to the strange woman.

He added that when the mother of the missing child returned and discovered that her son was missing, she queried the husband on the whereabouts of her son and then raised alarm about the development.

