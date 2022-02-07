Housewife Allegedly Stabs Husband’s Nephew To Death In Ogun

Published:

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Cynthia Olukiowu, for allegedly stabbing her husband’s nephew, Habeeb Aremu to death.





The suspect, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, committed the offence following a minor disagreement between them.





The deceased was stabbed in the neck by his uncle’s wife for breaking a mirror glass, with the use of a kitchen knife.





The housewife was arrested by the men of the Agbado Division following a distress call by members of the community where the incident happened.





The Police were said to have recovered the body of the 18-year-old boy from the pool of his blood and was confirmed dead when taken to the hospital for treatment.









While his remains had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital at Ifo.





The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

