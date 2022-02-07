Sunday Igboho To Remain In Cotonou Prison Till July

Published:

Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, counsel to Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, on Monday, disclosed that the Beninese Government has concluded plans to renew Igboho’s incarceration by another six months.

Alliyu noted that though there are no criminal charges or extradition request against Igboho, the Beninese Government has, however, taken steps to keep Igboho in detention.

He said: “Contrary to what was speculated in the news by a lawyer, the government of Benin Republic has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo for another six months even though there is no charge in there file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”





Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had apparently fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Department of State Service (DSS) which accused him of stockpiling arms.





The following Thursday, July 21, he was arraigned before the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou which adjourned the case till the following Monday when it further adjourned indefinitely on the grounds that it was investigating the case against the activist.

The court ordered that he should be remanded in a facility in the country pending the conclusion of the investigation.

