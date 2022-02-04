Two Poly Students Kidnapped In Ogun State

Published:

Two students of D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun state have been kidnapped and the student community thrown into confusion.

While staging a protest on Wednesday, the students said they were angry because the police refused to respond to their distress calls, noting that the attack lasted about four hours unhindered.

Reports say the gunmen attacked a hostel at Afowowa and operated for almost four hours.

They made away with laptops and other belongings of the students.

The students said they called the police but there was no response only for the police to later tell them their vehicle was not in good condition.

When they finally arrived, they asked the students to lead in fighting the gunmen, a situation that left one of the students shot on the leg and others badly injured.

The protesting students barricaded the road linking Abeokuta with Sango Ota and Lagos thereby causing heavy traffic.

Share This