Ikpeazu Shutdown Market As Truck Crushes Several Traders

Following the sad and shocking incident of a loaded trailer losing control and falling into the abattoir located at Waterside River area of Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State, the Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the immediate closure of the abattoir/cattle market and the proximal Ahia Udele market.





All those currently doing business in the above markets/abattoir should immediately relocate to the following locations:





1. New Omuma Uzor Abattoir in Ukwa West





2. Good morning Market, Aba, for those currently in Ahia Udele.





The Governor also directed the Ministry of Homeland Security to work with relevant security agencies in ensuring compliance.





While we mourn with those who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident which occurred earlier today, it is important to state that the Ministry of Trade and Investment had long commenced processes to relocate the markets in line with public health advice received from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies. This gave rise to the acceleration of processes for the completion of the new abattoir which should be ready later this month.





The ministry wishes to appeal to those concerned to ensure full compliance with the directive to relocate without delay while we assure them that the ministry will do everything possible to ensure that they are properly settled to continue doing their businesses within a safer and healthier environment.









