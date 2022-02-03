Ex Offa Poly Rector’s Son, Olaoye, Two Others Jailed For Cyber Fraud In Ilorin

Published:

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Thursday, February 3, 2022 secured the conviction of a certain Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, son of a former Deputy Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, over offences bordering on cybercrime.

Olaoye was convicted alongside one Badmus Ridwan Moyosore, a native of Ibadan, Oyo State and one Abdulsalam Ibrahim from Malete in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, over similar offence by Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The trio of Olaoye, Badmus and Abdulsalam, who were prosecuted on separately by the anti-graft agency pleaded guilty to their respective charges. For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org.

Share This