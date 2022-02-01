Toni Kan Appointed Glo Public Relations Head

Published:

PR strategist Toni Kan has joined telecommunications giant Globacom as head of public relations.



Mr. Kan assumed office on Tuesday, a source close to him told Qed.ng.

He was yet to respond to a message sent by our correspondent on his new position at the time of filing this report.



Kan had previously worked at Visafone, Ntel and Zenith Bank among others.

Born in 1971, Kan studied English literature at the University of Jos and earned a master’s degree in English literature at the University of Lagos in 1999.



He is author of the collection of short stories, Nights of a Creaking Bed, noted for exploring themes on African sexuality.

Source: QED

