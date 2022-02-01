Emeka Oparah Appointed Vice President Corporate Communications and SR Airtel Africa

Published:

Emeka Oparah, the versatile Public Relations and Corporate Communications guru has been appointed the Vice President Corporate Communications and SR Africa of Airtel

The former Corporate Affairs Manager of Cadbury Nig Plc and immediate past Vice President Corporate Communications and SR Airtel Nigeria announced his elevation via his verified Facebook page thus

" From Nigeria to Africa…!!!

Today, after 19 and a half years in Airtel Nigeria, I formally assumed a new position in Dubai, UAE, as the Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Africa Plc, with responsibility for 14 countries.

To all who supported me along the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude.

All the glory goes to The Great Architect Of The Universe!

