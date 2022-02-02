Silverbird Group Presents Letter Of Man Of The Award To Sanwoolu

Published:

The management team of Silverbird Group were at Government House Alausa on Tuesday to present the Man Of The Year Award letter to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu

Here is how the Governor captured the moment

"I received the management of Silverbird Group led by Chief Creative Officer, Mr. Jacob Akinyemi-Johnson today.





The delegation came to officially present the Silverbird Man of the Year Award nomination letter to me.





I am happy about this recognition and I must say that the award will be a constant reminder to me on the need to do more for the people of Lagos State as they continue to repose their confidence in our administration "

