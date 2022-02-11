Three IPOB Members Killed In Imo , Nine Arrested

Published:

Three members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), have been killed following a gun battle between men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the proscribed group.

The Spokesman for the Imo State Police Command, CSP Micheal Abattam, disclosed on Wednesday that the command’s tactical teams on Monday after credible intelligence gathering and surveillance of some identified camps of the terror groups in the state stormed in a commando-style, two identified terror camps located in Okwudo in Njaba LGA of Imo State and Umuorji Mgbidi in Oru West LGA of Imo State respectively.

CSP Abattam further revealed that the policemen engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun battle and in the process, successfully dislodged them due to their number and superior fire-power.

According to him, the hoodlums suffered heavy casualties and in the process, lost three of their members while nine others were arrested with various degrees of bullet wounds.

Those arrested include: Ekene Abiaziem age 31 years m of Mgbidi, Emmanuel Nwabueze m age 58 years of Mgbidi, Ifeanyi Eze m age 38 years of Mgbidi, Izunna Chukwukezie m age 39 years of Okwudo, Ejike Onuabuike m age 44 years of Okwudo, Chukwuebuka Elvis Nkonta m age 27 years of Okwudo, Jerohm Amaiah m 33 years of Okwudo, Chukwuebuka Nwachukwu m age 23 years of Okwudo and Chimobi Ogbonna m age 27 years of Awomama to the station.

Speaking further on the feat, the police spokesman stated that on combing the bush and searching the camps, the officers recovered – three automatic pump action guns, four locally made pistols, twenty-one (21) rounds of live cartridges, four locally made Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDS).

Other items recovered include, five sharpened cutlasses, five rounds of 7.62 mm live AK47 rifle ammunition, four rounds of 5.56 mm live assault rifle ammunition, one big rubber drum containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

The policemen also captured from the IPOB members a good quantity of Ice Hard Drugs suspected to be “Mkpurumiri”, one live tortoise, assorted black charms, four Biafran flags, several Biafran/MASSOB Identity cards, three battle axes, four Biafran berets and assorted phones.

CSP Abattam noted that while investigation is ongoing, the three corpses were later deposited at Federal Medical Center Mortuary Owerri.

According to him, in the course of investigation, it was revealed that the terror suspects are the ones that have been terrorising the people of Imo State.

He further stated that the individuals are those who orchestrated several reported cases of kidnapping and armed robbery, adding that they have made useful statement and have volunteered to assist the police in the arrested of his members of their gang presently, on the run.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry and prompt action, urged them to intensify efforts in ensuring that the other suspects are arrested.

He also advised communities and vigilante groups to work in collaboration with the police and give credible information that will assist in the arrest of the fleeing suspects

