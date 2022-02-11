Lady In Viral Leaked Sex Tape Vow To Sue Oxlade For N20m

Published:

The lady in a viral leaked tape with Nigerian singer, Oxlade has called him out for releasing their tape without her consent.

She accused him of ruining her relationship, as her boyfriend recognised her recently done nails in the video and broke up with her after realising she’s the one in the clip.

According to the lady identified as Blessing, she intends to sue Oxlade for N20 million naira in damages. She had gone online to chat the artiste up but he kept ignoring her.

Some screenshots shared by GossipMill showed the lady questioning Oxlade for sharing the video with his friends without informing her.

Another set of screenshots showed her boyfriend addressing the matter with her and calling it quits with their relationship.





