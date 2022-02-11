Aisha Buhari Spotted In Kaduna Abuja Bound Train

Published:





First Lady Aisha Buhari was spotted on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Thursday.

The first lady, who had some engagements outside Abuja, had visited Kano, where she tasked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to ensure justice for Hanifa Abubakar, the five-year-old pupil kidnapped and murdered by her teacher.

A video of the first boarding a flight from Kano to Kaduna was shared on Twitter after which pictures of her trip to Abuja by train were released.

The president’s wife, who sat next to her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad, was also seen with some of her aides.

Soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were seen behind the compartment of the train where she sat.

The rail sector is one the areas where the Buhari administration is believed to have made remarkable progress.





