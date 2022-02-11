2023: Steer Clear Of Nigerian Politics, Buhari Warns Foreign Envoys

Published:

Ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, advised diplomats in the country to stay within the limits of their schedules, and not intrude in Nigeria’s internal politics.





President Buhari gave the admonition during the presentation of Letters of Credence by the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Recall that the President had made a similar call October last year while receiving Letters of Credence from some newly deployed Ambassadors to the country.

While welcoming the envoys, the President said: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.’’

President Buhari called for the support of the envoys in tackling rising global insecurity, and strengthening of communality.





According to him, “We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the rise in global insecurity and the devastation of our environments caused by Climate Change among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress and shared values.

“Different factors that accounted for these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain alone. Matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work closely together to build consensus in order to overcome these challenges.”





“For us in Nigeria,’’ President Buhari told the diplomats, “We continue to make steady progress despite the daunting challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy, and our efforts in promoting good governance, amongst other aspirations.’’

The President noted that Nigeria’s differences and divergence in culture and religion had contributed immensely in cementing unity, as a people, as well as spurring religious tolerance and respect for one another.

He urged the Ambassadors to build lasting friendships in the course of performing their duties that will go beyond assignments in Nigeria.





