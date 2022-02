Published:

The General Manager of the popular Jendol Superstores in Lagos, Mrs Roseline Ahmed is dead.





Ahmed, an indigene of Edo State, was seen at work on Monday but was reported to have suddenly gave up the ghost.





She was described by members of staff as an amiable boss who was caring and hardworking.





Condolence registers have been opened in the branches of Jendol Superstores.









