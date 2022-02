Published:

An attempt to provide Nnamdi Kanu with new clothes as directed by the trial judge has been aborted by the DSS

His brother posted this on the incident





“I Was At The DSS Headquarters Today (Thursday 10th, Feb 2022 ) To Give My Brother His New Clothes But The DSS Did Not Allow Me To Give Him The Clothes. This Is The Third Time They Are Stopping Me From Giving Him His Clothes In Flagrant Violation Of Court Order. ” - -





Prince Emmanuel Kanu Brother To IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Stated.

