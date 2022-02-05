Six Die , Nine Injured In Abuja Road Crash

Published:

No fewer than six persons have died in a fatal auto crash that occurred in the Tungan Maje area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, nine people were said to be injured in the accident which happened around 10 am on Friday.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Austin said the accident was caused by a truck that lost control and later rammed into a commercial vehicle.

He added that five people died on the spot while a passenger later died on the way to the hospital, noting that three escaped unhurt.

He said, “The accident was serious and the site was a gory one. It involved a commercial vehicle and a truck. The truck over sped and lost control before ramming into the commercial vehicle.

“Initially five died on the spot but one out of the injured died on their way to the hospital. Three persons were lucky, they came out unhurt. The officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps came to rush them to the hospital. They have since cleared the wreckage.”

The FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogar Ochi, confirmed the accident, adding that it was caused by over-speeding.





He said, “18 people were involved in the accident. Six have been confirmed dead, while nine others were injured. The accident happened as a result of overspeeding.”

