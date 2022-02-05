Transborder Kidnapper Nabbed In Kwara Forest With Large Sum Of Money

Published:

Kwara State Police command has arrested a suspected member of a transborder kidnap syndicate in one of the forests located in the Kwara North senatorial district.





In a statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on Friday said that men and officers of the command arrested the suspected kidnapper while in search of some suspected kidnappers that had been hibernating in a forest within Kosubosu in the Baruten local government axis of the state.





The Police spokesperson said that the arrest of the suspect, who is an indigene of Benin Republic, was made possible with the assistance of local vigilance men, who he said accompanied the policemen to comb the forest.





He also said that dangerous weapons and a large sum of money were some of the items recovered from the suspect.





“Acting on an impeccable intelligence, a team of detectives headed by the Divisional Police Officer, Kosubosu, assisted by a local vigilante, stormed the forest within Kosubosu in Baruten axis, in search of some suspected kidnappers hibernating within the forest.

“Consequently, a diligent search of the bushes by the police and vigilante team led to the arrest of one Mohammed Alo ‘Male’ a Benin Republic citizen. Items recovered from him include:

1. One locally-made gun,

2. One machete

3. One Jackknife

4. Two telephone handsets of different make,

5. One Bluetooth

6. Cash sum of two million, three hundred thousand naira(N2.300,000:00).

“The suspect confessed to being a member of a transborder kidnapping gang, whose other gang members are now in Benin Republic.

“The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he said.





