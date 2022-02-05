“American Prostitute” Bags 12months Imprisonment Over N57.8m Fraud In Ilorin

Published:





Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Friday, February 4, 2022 convicted and sentenced 20-year-old Oyelowo Mayowa Fawas from Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State to 12months imprisonment for offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds.





The defendant was prosecuted on two counts by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Oyelowo, among others things, disguised as ‘a white female professional prostitute’, practicing in the United States of America, to swindle his unsuspecting victims of various sums before the long arm of the law caught up with him.

