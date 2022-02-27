Police Nab Traffic Robber In Lagos

Published:

Officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Friday evening arrested a traffic robbery suspect close to Otedola Bridge, Ojodu – Berger, just as it apprehended two other for stealing electrical wire and packs of aluminum frames at separate construction sites in the metropolis.

The robbery suspects, Ayobami Peters (18) was arrested near Otedola Bridge when he led some of his gang members to forcefully obtain money from the driver of a broken down truck descending the slope of Ojodu – Berger into Ojota.

The driver, accompanied by a technician were working on the truck when the gang got to the scene. The driver and technician, who suffered harassment and were held hostage by the dagger wielding Ayobami, got a reprieve when patrolling RRS team got to the scene.

While the other members of the gang fled into the bush, the officers seized Abayomi’s arms and dispossessed him of the dagger before handcuffing him.

The patrol team was on Tuesday charged by the Commander, RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to double their efforts in the area after he got a report that an early riser was stabbed and dispossessed of a N100,000:00 in the area.

Ayobami was first arrested by RRS in August, 2021 for traffic robbery around Mile 12.

The two other suspects, Henry Emmanuel (34) and Samuel Agha (28) were arrested in Ketu and Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja respectively with packs of aluminum frames and electrical wires used at different constructions sites, where they were serving as labourers.

Henry and Agha confessed to have stolen the aluminum packs and wires at the sites they were hired as labourers. They explained that they were on their way to sell the items when they were arrested by the patrol teams of RRS.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Command for further Investigations and prosecution.

