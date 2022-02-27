2023 Presidency: Nigeria Will Be Safe In My Hands ...Atiku Abubakar

Published:

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has said that Nigeria and Nigerians would be safe in his hands if he becomes president.





He said this ahead of the 2023 elections where he's speculated to be vying for the presidential ticket of the People Democratic Party.





According to Daily Nigerian, Atiku said this in a recorded message at the South-West edition of the Atiku Abubakar Town Hall Meetings of National Unity and Prosperity Forum 2022, powered by the Atiku Kawai Media Group, held at the MUSON Center, Lagos.





He said, “I am aware of the daunting challenges faced by visioners as they struggle to create a nation out of an amalgamation of communities.





“The willpower and empathy required to fix Nigeria will need a leader who knows both the historical and contemporary issues of our generations.





"Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be safe in my hands. And together, we can halt the slide and redirect our collective resources to build a prosperous country."

