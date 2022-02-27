Anyone Caught Will Get Death Sentence ’... Ganduje Warns Herders Against Banditry .

Published:

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has warned herders against involvement in cattle rustling and banditry.





He spoke on Saturday at the launch of the state-wide mass vaccination for cattle and small ruminants, held in Kadawa, Garun-Mallam LGA of the state.





According to him, the state has provided modern alternatives to improve the businesses of herders.





He warned that anyone found guilty of involvement in banditry would get the death sentence, while those involved in cattle rustling would be sentenced to life imprisonment.





He also said the state government had improved significantly on its efforts to address cattle rustling and clashes between farmers and herders.





“I call on you, the Fulani herders, not to engage in cattle rustling or banditry. Let me tell you that cattle rustling attracts life imprisonment while banditry is a death sentence,” he said.





“I, therefore, caution you to shun these crimes.

“We have provided an enabling environment for you to run your business in tandem with modernity.”





He said the state is targeting one million cattle and small ruminants for the vaccination, adding that the exercise would be an ongoing process.





Ganduje also said in 2021, a total of 703 cattle and 364 sheep and goats were vaccinated, and that no report of infectious disease has been recorded so far.





“Vaccination is free of charge. We have provided food and water for the animals free of charge, aimed at improving animal production,” he said.





“Open grazing is now an old modern system, that is why we introduced the RUGA system where the herders are kept in one place, under good condition and care in order to produce quality milk, meat, oil, among others.”





He also said the 220 youths had been employed by the state to render veterinary services to herders in all the 44 LGAs of the state.





Ganduje commended the Islamic Development Bank, the federal government and Fulani associations for their cooperation with Kano state on the exercise.





Meanwhile, the Kano governor’s comment comes weeks after the federal government released a gazette proscribing bandits as terrorists in Nigeria.

Share This