Police IRT Arrests Notorious Abuja Female Fraudster

The Nigerian Police Force have nabbed a lady identified as Besida Rukayyat who they described as notorious fraudster and impersonator.

They said she has duped several innocent people in Abuja and Jos, the Plateau state capital.

According to the police, she always claim to be a medical doctor at the General Hospital Abuja and that she operates a non Governmental Organization.

She has duped several innocent victims from one hotel to another, just as she has robbed people of their phones which she claims she bought from their shops. She also sends fake alerts into their bank accounts.

They said Besida Rukayyat absconded from Nana Country Hotel in Jos after scamming the management by not paying her 400,000 naira, she moved to Grand Cubana hotel in Abuja.

One of her victims an Assistant Director at the National Intelligence Agency Abuja, Wada Musa said he paid 1.1million naira to Rukayyat under the pretext of supplying him cows from her father's farm.

