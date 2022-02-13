Mob Invades Ogun Police Station, Sets Men Caught With Human Head Ablaze ,As Police Arrest Husband, Wife With Fresh Human Parts

Published:

A mob, on Saturday, set ablaze two men caught with fresh human head at OjaOdan, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects, Idowu Afolabi and Johnson Adebiyi, were arrested and detained by Police at Oja Odan police station, while the irate youths broke into the cell, dragged the suspects out, and set them ablaze in front of the police station.

A source said, “The youths caught the two men with a fresh human head. The police came to take the suspects away. But about an hour later, the youths said the killers must be dealt with immediately. That was why they mobilised themselves in their hundreds to the police station in Oja Odan.

“The youths forced themselves into the police cell, dragged the suspects to an open space in front of the police station and set them on fire.”

In another incident, a couple, Kehinde Oladimeji and his wife Adejumoke Raji, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for being in possession of fresh human parts.

Oladimeji and Raji were apprehended following information provided by Chief Moshood Ogunwoolu, the head of Leme community area of Abeokuta, in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The couple, in a statement by the State Police Public Relations, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were residents of No 72 MKO Abiola Way, at the time of their arrest.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that one Pastor Adisa Olanrewaju, had informed the community head of an offensive smell emanating from the couple’s room.

Based on the information, the DPO of Kemta Division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle, led his men to the scene of the incident, conducted a search and discovered a bowl containing fresh human parts.

The suspects, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime. They claimed to have received the human parts from one Micheal.

The statement said, “On interrogation, the suspects confessed they were herbalists and that the human parts comprises of hands, breasts and other parts were given to them by one Michael who they claimed resided in Adatan area of Abeokuta.

“All efforts to locate the said Michael proved abortive as the suspects could not locate his house.

