Osita Chidoka Mourns Late Magajingari Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba

My friend, age mate, as we call each other, Magajingari Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba, reportedly slumped and died today at age 50. He was grandson of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna Sokoto.





What is this slumping and dying of middle-aged men and women? In the last year, I know and have heard of several sudden slumps and deaths. What is going on?





We were in the middle of a serious conversation on a sensitive subject. We were hoping to involve other people, but we were delayed due to commitments and the feeling that we had time. Sad.





May God forgive his mistakes and grant his soul mercy.





Osita Chidoka

February 2022

