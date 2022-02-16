Nigerians Take To Social Media Over Court Arraignment Of Ex Beauty Queen By Femi Fani Kayode

Published:

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to speak on the latest Court case between former Aviation Minister and his estranged wife

They are of the opinion that the former Lovers should amicably settle the matter because of their four kids

The Nigerian Police had on Monday arraigned Mrs Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Federal High Court Abuja.





Precious, an ex-beauty queen was docked before Justice Inyang Ekwo over an allegation of attempting to m#rder her former husband. In the case marked, FHCABJ/CR/1/2022 filed by the Commissioner of Police against Ms Chikwendu and three others, the police accused her of attempting to st#b Mr Fani-Kayode with a kitchen kn!fe on November 24, 2018, at Asokoro, Abuja.





Docked alongside Precious are Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while other are said to be at large. In the 13-count charge dated and filed on January 7, the defendants were also alleged to have committed offences bordering on cybercrime, intimidation to k!ll Mr Fani-Kayode by use of Internet, thr#at to k!ll one Lauretta in order to cause her to leave her relationship with Mr Fani-Kayode.





They were also alleged to have fabricated false evidence by deposing to series of affidavits that Mr Fani-Kayode physically and s*xually a$saulted members of his domestic staff in inhuman conduct by causing same to be electronically published in a national daily.





The embattled Precious was also accused of using her Facebook page of December 7, 2021 to refer Fani-Kayode as “Mr Short Fuse”. She was also alleged to have published a false imputation against the ex-minister “by referring to him as a person who is s#xually incapacitated and that he is not the biological father of the four children she had for him as a wife.”





Meanwhile, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charge which are said to be punishable under Section 392 of the Penal Code among others.

The prosecuting counsel, John Ijagbemi, requested for a date to begin trial.

Alex Ejesieme, SAN, counsel to Precious, urged the court to admit the defendants to bail on already existing administrative bail granted them by the police. Justice Ekwo has fixed April 27, 28 and 29, for commencement of trial.

Share This