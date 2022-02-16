Killers Of Three Policemen In Ebonyi Yet To Be Apprehended

Published:

Three policemen were reportedly killed by gunmen at a roadblock in front of a police station along the Enugu-Abakaliki highway in Ebonyi State

A reliable source said the gunmen were in a bus which the policemen probably thought was commercial.

The source added that, “The remains of the policemen have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki after they were confirmed dead by doctors.”

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, but said she could not give details at the moment.

As at the time of going to press , the killers are yet to be apprehended

