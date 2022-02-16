Gunmen Kidnap 10 People At Kogi Train Station

Published:

One person was reportedly killed and 10 others abducted by gunmen, who invaded a Train- Stop Point in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, Monday. The incident was said to have occurred around 2 pm.

The gunmen said to have been kitted with firearms, reportedly opened fire on a man simply identified as Dennis and killed him instantly. It was gathered that late Dennis was on his way to pick up his boss from work when he met his untimely death.





Thereafter, the gunmen whisked away from the abducted victims to an unknown destination, the majority of whom were residents of the Ajaokuta village and were waiting for the train to arrive at the Stop Point.





A source in the village said the kidnappers have contacted one of their victims’ families and demanded N20 million ransom.





A resident of the Ajaokuta community, Dele Ajala, said: “The latest kidnap has plunged some of the victims’ families into sorrow. This just goes to show how insecure the country is. There is a need to reinforce the state with adequate police officers to counter this kind of issue. Robbery and kidnapping have now become legal businesses in the country.”

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, said the command is yet to be briefed on the incident. He, however, promised to reach out to our correspondent as soon as he gets information on the incident.

