I Only Disciplined Late Toddler As Expected.. Delta Teacher Who Flogged 19-Month-Old Baby To Death

The alleged killer of an 19 month school toddler has given an insight on what happened

During an interview with journalists on Tuesday, Nwogbo implied that there must be other underlying issues that killed Udeze as he claimed the child didn't die while he was being punished.

The teacher said he flogged the late Obinna as he ought to flog ’a baby' and that the child was punished because he pushed another child.

He said, “I did not cane the child to death, I flogged him as I'm supposed to flog a child. I flogged him as little as I can, I did not kill the child. I am not responsible for his death. They should go and check this thing very well. I flogged the child because he pushed another child and hit the other child's head.”

Addressing journalists, the state police commissioner, Ari Muhammed Ali said a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the deceased child.





He said, ”Post mortem examination will be carried out, to ascertain at least the cause of death."





The 19-month-old baby died after allegedly being given 31 strokes of the cane by the school owner, Mrs Ogbo, and her son, Emeka Nwogbo on Monday, February 7, 2022.





The toddler was said to have fallen into a coma after he was beaten while the beating left several marks on his body.





The boy died five days later at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, the state capital. The state government has since shut the school





The mother of the victim had said that the act was perpetrated by the school owner and her son, who tied the hands and legs of the baby before flogging him into a coma.





The woman and her son, who were initially in police custody but released after reaching an agreement with the victim's family, were rearrested on Saturday after the baby died.





