Mapoly Student Arrest: We Only Asked If She Had Prescription For Pregnancy Strip, Postpill ..Ogun Police

The Ogun State Police Command has denied arresting a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Olanipekun Oladayo Irenimofe, on Friday for buying a pregnancy test kit and contraceptive.

Rather, the Police Public Relations Officer, DS, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police were doing their duties by questioning her whether she had a doctor's prescription or not.

When reached out to him on the matter, he said "The command has released her since morning. She was questioned if she has a doctor's prescription."

A Twitter user, Olukoya Oluwatosin on Friday raised an alarm over the arrest of her sister for buying a pregnancy test kit and emergency contraceptive pill.

She said, "My sister, a student of Mapoly just got arrested for going to buy postpill and pregnancy strip. She's at a police post in Abeokuta."

In subsequent tweets, she revealed that her sister had been released, but that policemen went searching for her again.

Olukoya later tweeted that police went to arrest the pharmacist who sold the products to her sister.

"Please help oooo, she just told me they’ve gone to arrest the pharmacist that sold them to her."

