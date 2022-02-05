My Husband Never Paid Our Children’s School Fees ..Onyeka Onwenu

Published:

Veteran entertainer, Onyeka Onwenu has opened up about her marriage, raising children, her career and other issues as she clocked 70.





In an interview with Kikelomo Atanda-Owo on her show “Real Talk with Kike.", the Elegant Stallion as she’s fondly called revealed that her husband never paid for their children’s school fees from kindergarten up to master’s level.





She added that she never really wanted her marriage to end but that the marriage would have killed her if she didn’t leave.





Onwenu said, “I really didn't want my marriage to end, but I couldn't take it anymore. It could have killed me, I always say and that's the truth.





"And it was not good for the children to live in that kind of environment where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family. I raised my children from kindergarten to Masters Degree.





“My husband did not pay school fees for one day. Didn’t buy clothes, didn’t pay for holidays, didn’t give me housekeeping money. Hard to believe huh? But he was a kind, nice and generous man. He was also generous occasionally, he would do something for you that would make you go, ‘Wow!’





“But basically, there was control. If you didn’t do things the way he wanted, ‘well, I’m not going to help you, I’m not going to give you money.’





“And I would like to say this to Nigerians, any man who has children, has a family and decides not to take care of them, you will have to answer to God. That’s mean, irresponsible, wicked, even to your own children. Forget about the wife.





“I decided to write about it because women, we keep quiet for too long, we take so much and you’re dying.”

Share This