LG Poll : Blood Flows As Gunmen Kill Five In Enugu ( Viewers Discretion Advised)

Blood flowed freely today as unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked voters who came out to cast their votes at the ongoing local government elections across Enugu State.

Specifically at Akpugo Ward 3, Nkanu West Local Government Area, the Special Assistant to the Governor, Hon. John Tochukwu Ogbodo was attacked and his car set ablaze.

Three other vehicles were also set ablaze while five persons were reportedly killed during a sporadic shooting by the gunmen.

‘They’re Armed To The Teeth ’ — Lawyer Narrates Encounter With Unknown Gunmen

An eye witness who spoke on the incident said that an unspecified number of persons were injured and have been rushed to the hospital.

“They narrowly missed killing one keke driver who was at the venue, but the bullet tore his mouth to pieces. I doubt if he will survive. They have taken him to the hospital.

Five corpses are lying around there now, some are inside gutters” he narrated on the phone.

The news crew of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) who were covering the elections were also attacked.

The media team comprised a driver, cameraman and three reporters.

Also with them was a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.





Two of the ESBS reporters, Chiamaka Ezeaputa and Chigozie Alex-Nwafor and driver, Ebuka Collins Ogbozor have been rescued.

The driver and one of the reporters, Mrs Alex-Nwafor narrowly missed being killed.

They were attacked at Obeagu on their way to Agbani.

According to them, the whereabouts of two other team members of the station Fred Nnaji and Monday Ogbodo is unknown even as their phone lines were still switched .

The body of a female security agent was also seen at the scene

The State Government and Police have not issued any statement on the matter





